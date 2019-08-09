The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FINGLAS: A woman who has been living next door to the serial sex offender targeted by a ‘vigilante’ group this week has said she and her daughters were “terrorised” by the man.

2. #STORMY: Around 2,000 homes and businesses are without power this morning after heavy rain and thunderstorms overnight.

3. #NÓRA QUOIRIN: Police in Malaysia are set to provide an update this morning on their search for missing 15-year-old Irish citizen Nóra Quoirin.

4. #GARDAÍ: The Garda Representative Association has said it will be raising the dismissal of a garda in 1982 because he was gay in its next meeting with the Garda Commissioner.

5. #LEGAL AID: Exchequer expenditure on criminal legal aid has risen from €50 million in 2012 to €58 million in 2017.

6. #ELECTION FEVER: Thousands of euro was spent on polling and public attitude sampling by Independent TDs during last year’s uncertain political climate.

7. #NEW YORK: Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr is to go on trial over accusations he groped a woman in New York.

8. #TUNISIA: An openly gay lawyer announced today that he would stand in Tunisia’s presidential elections, a first for the Arab world.