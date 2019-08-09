This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 9 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s everything you need to know as we approach the weekend.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 9 Aug 2019, 7:55 AM
16 minutes ago 705 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4758416
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FINGLAS: A woman who has been living next door to the serial sex offender targeted by a ‘vigilante’ group this week has said she and her daughters were “terrorised” by the man.

2. #STORMY: Around 2,000 homes and businesses are without power this morning after heavy rain and thunderstorms overnight.

3. #NÓRA QUOIRIN: Police in Malaysia are set to provide an update this morning on their search for missing 15-year-old Irish citizen Nóra Quoirin.

4. #GARDAÍ: The Garda Representative Association has said it will be raising the dismissal of a garda in 1982 because he was gay in its next meeting with the Garda Commissioner.

5. #LEGAL AID: Exchequer expenditure on criminal legal aid has risen from €50 million in 2012 to €58 million in 2017

6. #ELECTION FEVER: Thousands of euro was spent on polling and public attitude sampling by Independent TDs during last year’s uncertain political climate.

7. #NEW YORK: Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr is to go on trial over accusations he groped a woman in New York.

8. #TUNISIA: An openly gay lawyer announced today that he would stand in Tunisia’s presidential elections, a first for the Arab world.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie