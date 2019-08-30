The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FEUDS: Gardaí are in the process of readying themselves for an expected escalation in the gangland feud in Drogheda since the murder of Keith Branigan on Tuesday afternoon.

2. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to “step up the tempo” in talks with the EU to strike a new Brexit deal before the 31 October deadline.

3. #ROSS: Transport Minister Shane Ross has said “obvious” there will be custom checks after Brexit.

4. #HONG KONG: Two leading Hong Kong democracy activists have been arrested, their party has said.

5. #ELECTRIC PICNIC: Between today and Sunday, nearly 60,000 festival-goers will flock to Stradbally, Co Laois for this year’s Electric Picnic.

6. #HORSEBOY: Dublin City Council has issued an enforcement order on a mural in Dublin’s Smithfield area which has been at the centre of a recent planning dispute.

7. #CANCER: Hormone therapy to relieve menopause symptoms slightly increases the risk of breast cancer, according to a study published in The Lancet today.

8. #LEAVING CERT: More than 9,000 students have appealed their results of this year’s Leaving Certificate exams, RTÉ has reported.

