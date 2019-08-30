This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 30 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s what you need to know as you start your day.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 30 Aug 2019, 7:45 AM
20 minutes ago 850 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4788447
Image: Shutterstock/bitt24
Image: Shutterstock/bitt24

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FEUDS: Gardaí are in the process of readying themselves for an expected escalation in the gangland feud in Drogheda since the murder of Keith Branigan on Tuesday afternoon. 

2. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to “step up the tempo” in talks with the EU to strike a new Brexit deal before the 31 October deadline.

3. #ROSS: Transport Minister Shane Ross has said “obvious” there will be custom checks after Brexit.

4. #HONG KONG: Two leading Hong Kong democracy activists have been arrested, their party has said.

5. #ELECTRIC PICNIC: Between today and Sunday, nearly 60,000 festival-goers will flock to Stradbally, Co Laois for this year’s Electric Picnic.

6. #HORSEBOY: Dublin City Council has issued an enforcement order on a mural in Dublin’s Smithfield area which has been at the centre of a recent planning dispute.

7. #CANCER: Hormone therapy to relieve menopause symptoms slightly increases the risk of breast cancer, according to a study published in The Lancet today.

8. #LEAVING CERT: More than 9,000 students have appealed their results of this year’s Leaving Certificate exams, RTÉ has reported.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie