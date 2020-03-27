This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 27 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s a round-up of this morning’s main stories.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 27 Mar 2020, 7:42 AM
50 minutes ago 3,072 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5059185
Image: Shutterstock/I love coffee
Image: Shutterstock/I love coffee

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: A further 255 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number of cases here to 1,819.

2. #LEGISLATION: The emergency measures in the Public Interest (Covid-19) Bill has passed in the Dáil

3. #AIB: Internal bank documents reveal AIB’s Covid-19 mortgage break originally required customers to have two months of savings to qualify.

4. #US: The US now the country with the most coronavirus infections, overtaking Italy and China, and as over 83,000 people in the country have tested positive for Covid-19. 

5. #BOND: Five deactivated guns used in a number of James Bond films have been stolen.

6. #MADRID: The bustling of Madrid has been transformed by the coronavirus outbreak, Irish people living in the city have said.

7. #DESIGNER: Ralph Lauren is to start making medical masks and gowns, the BBC has reported

8. #BREXIT: Planned negotiating rounds on the UK’s future relationship with the EU have been abandoned due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Guardian has reported. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie