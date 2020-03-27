The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: A further 255 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number of cases here to 1,819.

2. #LEGISLATION: The emergency measures in the Public Interest (Covid-19) Bill has passed in the Dáil.

3. #AIB: Internal bank documents reveal AIB’s Covid-19 mortgage break originally required customers to have two months of savings to qualify.

4. #US: The US now the country with the most coronavirus infections, overtaking Italy and China, and as over 83,000 people in the country have tested positive for Covid-19.

5. #BOND: Five deactivated guns used in a number of James Bond films have been stolen.

6. #MADRID: The bustling of Madrid has been transformed by the coronavirus outbreak, Irish people living in the city have said.

7. #DESIGNER: Ralph Lauren is to start making medical masks and gowns, the BBC has reported.

8. #BREXIT: Planned negotiating rounds on the UK’s future relationship with the EU have been abandoned due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Guardian has reported.