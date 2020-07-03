The 9 at 9: Friday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.

1. #TONY HOLOHAN: Tributes are being paid to Dr Tony Holohan, who yesterday announced he is stepping down as chief medical officer to spend more time with his family.

2. #EU DEAL: Irish and EU officials have reached a draft agreement to limit the impact of Brexit on the movement of Irish food products and live animals. (RTÉ News)

3. #JEFFREY EPSTEIN: A US prosecutor has said her team would welcome a statement from Prince Andrew following the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell as part of the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

4. #SUPPORTS: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said that the Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme “will not come to an abrupt end”.

5. #OUTLOOK: The Central Bank has said there are signs of improvement in Ireland’s economic fortunes but the trajectory of the recovery remains unclear.

6. #DIRECT PROVISION: There are calls for transparency around deaths in Direct Provision on the one-year anniversary of Sylva Tukula’s burial.

7. ##HISTORIAN: UK historian David Starkey is facing a backlash after he said slavery was not genocide because there are “so many damn blacks” still around.

8. #MONAGHAN: Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a crash between a van and a lorry that left one driver seriously injured in Monaghan yesterday.

9. #ENCRYPTED: A joint European investigation carried out by French and Dutch police forces has resulted in the dismantling of an encrypted phone network used by organised crime groups across the world, including members of the Kinahan cartel.