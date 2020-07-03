This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 3 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Friday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 3 Jul 2020, 8:59 AM
1 hour ago 4,136 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5140428
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

Updated 27 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.

1. #TONY HOLOHAN: Tributes are being paid to Dr Tony Holohan, who yesterday announced he is stepping down as chief medical officer to spend more time with his family.

2. #EU DEAL: Irish and EU officials have reached a draft agreement to limit the impact of Brexit on the movement of Irish food products and live animals. (RTÉ News)

3. #JEFFREY EPSTEIN: A US prosecutor has said her team would welcome a statement from Prince Andrew following the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell as part of the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. 

4. #SUPPORTS: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said that the Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme “will not come to an abrupt end”. 

5. #OUTLOOK: The Central Bank has said there are signs of improvement in Ireland’s economic fortunes but the trajectory of the recovery remains unclear.

6. #DIRECT PROVISION: There are calls for transparency around deaths in Direct Provision on the one-year anniversary of Sylva Tukula’s burial. 

7. ##HISTORIAN: UK historian David Starkey  is facing a backlash after he said slavery was not genocide because there are “so many damn blacks” still around.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #MONAGHAN: Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a crash between a van and a lorry that left one driver seriously injured in Monaghan yesterday

9. #ENCRYPTED:  A joint European investigation carried out by French and Dutch police forces has resulted in the dismantling of an encrypted phone network used by organised crime groups across the world, including members of the Kinahan cartel.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie