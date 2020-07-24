This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 24 July, 2020
The 9 at 9: Friday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 24 Jul 2020, 8:55 AM
Image: Shutterstock/vanillaechoes
Image: Shutterstock/vanillaechoes

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ABROAD: The Irish government received over 20,000 queries from Irish citizens abroad, and spent almost €900,000 on repatriation flights from Peru, India and Nigeria at the height of the Covid-19 crisis.

2. #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has scrapped plans for a four-night Republican National Convention celebration in Florida.

3. ASSAULT: Two men have been arrested after another man sustained serious head injuries during an assault in Dublin city centre yesterday evening. 

4. #VIOLENCE: GPs have seen an increase in the number of patients experiencing domestic violence during the Covid-19 pandemic.

5. #REEK SUNDAY: Members of the public have been advised to not climb Croagh Patrick this weekend on what would have been Reek Sunday.

6. #CHINA: China has told the US to close its consulate in the western city of Chengdu in the latest development in an increasingly tense diplomatic conflict.

7. #PORTLAND: The tense standoff between demonstrators and federal police in Portland, Oregon, dragged last night after the city’s mayor was tear-gassed.

8. #COWEN: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the Barry Cowen drink-driving controversy and subsequent sacking was a “particularly personally difficult” situation.

9. #LAWSUIT: Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles against one or more paparazzi whom they accuse of taking pictures of their son without permission, their lawyer has said.

