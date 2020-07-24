The 9 at 9: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ABROAD: The Irish government received over 20,000 queries from Irish citizens abroad, and spent almost €900,000 on repatriation flights from Peru, India and Nigeria at the height of the Covid-19 crisis.

2. #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has scrapped plans for a four-night Republican National Convention celebration in Florida.

3. ASSAULT: Two men have been arrested after another man sustained serious head injuries during an assault in Dublin city centre yesterday evening.

4. #VIOLENCE: GPs have seen an increase in the number of patients experiencing domestic violence during the Covid-19 pandemic.

5. #REEK SUNDAY: Members of the public have been advised to not climb Croagh Patrick this weekend on what would have been Reek Sunday.

6. #CHINA: China has told the US to close its consulate in the western city of Chengdu in the latest development in an increasingly tense diplomatic conflict.

7. #PORTLAND: The tense standoff between demonstrators and federal police in Portland, Oregon, dragged last night after the city’s mayor was tear-gassed.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

8. #COWEN: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the Barry Cowen drink-driving controversy and subsequent sacking was a “particularly personally difficult” situation.

9. #LAWSUIT: Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles against one or more paparazzi whom they accuse of taking pictures of their son without permission, their lawyer has said.