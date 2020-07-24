The 9 at 9: Friday

Updated 14 minutes ago
1. #ABROAD: The Irish government received over 20,000 queries from Irish citizens abroad, and spent almost €900,000 on repatriation flights from Peru, India and Nigeria at the height of the Covid-19 crisis.
2. #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has scrapped plans for a four-night Republican National Convention celebration in Florida.
3. ASSAULT: Two men have been arrested after another man sustained serious head injuries during an assault in Dublin city centre yesterday evening.
4. #VIOLENCE: GPs have seen an increase in the number of patients experiencing domestic violence during the Covid-19 pandemic.
5. #REEK SUNDAY: Members of the public have been advised to not climb Croagh Patrick this weekend on what would have been Reek Sunday.
6. #CHINA: China has told the US to close its consulate in the western city of Chengdu in the latest development in an increasingly tense diplomatic conflict.
7. #PORTLAND: The tense standoff between demonstrators and federal police in Portland, Oregon, dragged last night after the city’s mayor was tear-gassed.
8. #COWEN: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the Barry Cowen drink-driving controversy and subsequent sacking was a “particularly personally difficult” situation.
9. #LAWSUIT: Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles against one or more paparazzi whom they accuse of taking pictures of their son without permission, their lawyer has said.
