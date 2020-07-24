Man hospitalised with serious head injuries after being assaulted in Dublin city centre

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested after another man sustained serious head injuries during an assault in Dublin city centre yesterday evening.

The incident happened on Upper Abbey Street in Dublin 1.

A man, aged in his early 40s, sustained serious head injuries when he was assaulted by two men.

He was taken to the Mater Hospital where he is currently being treated. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

A follow-up search of the area located the two men (both in their 30s) who were involved in the assault.

They were arrested and conveyed to Store Street Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Investigations are ongoing.