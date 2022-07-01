#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 1 July 2022
The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s what you need to know as you start your Friday.

By Jamie McCarron Friday 1 Jul 2022, 7:46 AM
GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

NI Protocol

1. Leo Varadkar has said that relations have never been as bad with UK government ministers and believes the UK is “not being even handed” when it comes to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Policing Authority

2. There have been almost 30 suspensions of members of An Garda Siochana due to either sexual or domestic issues, according to figure released at a meeting of the Policing Authority.

Rail

3. A planning application for the Dart+ West expansion is set to be formally submitted later this summer, after the consultation period for the project ended.

Ukraine

4. Russian troops have abandoned their positions on a captured Ukrainian island, a major setback to their invasion effort that weakens their blockade of Ukraine’s ports, defence officials have said.

CMO

5. Dr Tony Holohan is to step down from his role as the country’s chief medical officer today after 14 years in the job. 

Commission on Defence

6. The delay in bringing a memo to cabinet for the implementation of the Commission on Defence Forces recommendations has been blamed on friction between two Government departments, sources have said. 

Air chaos

7. More Aer Lingus flights bound for European destinations have been called off today amid a slew of cancellations.

Derry Girl

8. Lisa McGee is to receive the Freedom of the City of Derry in recognition of the Derry Girls’  “groundbreaking” impact. 

Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

