St Patrick’s Day

1. In our main story this morning, Jane Matthews reports that Taoiseach Micheál Martin has touched down in Texas, ready to begin a five-day promotional blitz for Ireland which will include a White House meeting with US President Donald Trump.

The St Patrick’s Day trip has been a regular event in the diary of our taoisigh for decades, but with the very real threat of a trade war between the States and the European Union, this year’s visit may just be the most important yet.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Taoiseach’s trip.

Canada

2. Mark Carney, a former central banker who holds Irish citizenship, is set to become Canada’s next prime minister after being overwhelmingly elected by the country’s Liberal Party.

The 59-year-old replaces outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced his resignation in January but remains in post until his successor is sworn in.

M50 collision

3. Tributes are being paid to an “absolute gentleman” who died after a collision between a car and a motorbike on the M50 in Dublin yesterday.

Christian Rasmussen (50s), who was a native of Denmark but had lived in Carlow for a number of years, lost his life in the collision which occurred around 12.30pm.

Gaza

4. Israel is due to send a delegation to Doha for a fresh round of talks on extending a fragile ceasefire in Gaza, after cutting off the territory’s electricity supply.

All rise

5. A new system of selection for judicial office is set to be rolled out in the coming days, changing the way that judges will be appointed in Ireland.

George’s Dock

6. Proposed plans to develop a lido, an outdoor swimming pool, at George’s Dock in the Docklands, in Dublin city, are back in the frame having previously been rejected by councillors over outstanding feasibility concerns.

Syria

7. More than 1,000 people have died in the worst clashes in Syria since the Bashar al-Assad regime was overthrown, according to war monitor reports.

Dancing with the Stars

8. The finalists for Dancing With The Stars have been decided after last night’s Fright Night-themed semi-final.