The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HOOK HEAD: The search for a man on board a fishing boat that sank off the coast of Co Wexford is to resume this morning.

2. #DUNDRUM: A garda in his 30s received treatment in hospital last night after he was struck by a car while on active patrol at Dundrum Town Centre in Dublin.

3. #MIDDLE EAST: US President Donald Trump insists Iranian cultural sites are fair game for the US military, dismissing concerns within his own administration that doing so could constitute a war crime under international law.

4. #HOLLYWOOD: There was no luck for the Irish nominees at the Golden Globes last night with 1917 and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood winning the big awards.

5. #FLU SEASON: Some surgeries have been cancelled at two of Cork’s main hospitals in a bid to tackle overcrowding.

6. #BOWING OUT: Sinn Féin TD Jonathan O’Brien has said he won’t be contesting the next general election.

7. #MALAYSIA: The family of Irish teenager Nóra Quoirin, whose body was found in the Malaysian jungle, are suing the resort from where she disappeared for allegedly failing to provide adequate security.

8. #CLIMATE CHANGE: The draft law that will ban the sale of fossil fuel cars by 2030 and underpins Ireland’s efforts at reducing greenhouse gases will be published today.

9. #VEGANISM: Burger King has launched its first plant-based burger in the UK, but it is not suitable for vegans because it’s cooked on the same grill as meat. (The Guardian)

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.