The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: Five new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Northern Ireland last night, bringing the total number of cases on the island to 33.

2. #CORONAVIRUS: A former Dublin Lord Mayor and the current chairperson of the capital’s central committee is demanding the country’s largest St Patrick’s Day parade be called off immediately.

3. #STATESIDE: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is to travel to the United States to mark St Patrick’s Day in Washington DC and New York.

4. #NOT ATTENDING: It was also confirmed that US President Donald Trump would not be attending a St. Patrick’s Day lunch hosted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

5. #WESTMINSTER: A man has been shot dead by police in Westminster after brandishing two knives at officers in an incident police say is not terror-related.

6. #DACHSTEIN: Avalanches killed six people in the Austrian Alps in two separate incidents yesterday, police have said.

7. #DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE: The number of people deported from Ireland last year who were here illegally or who had failed in their asylum application rose significantly to 293.

8. #ON TRIAL: Former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond is set to go on trial today over accusations of sexual assault, including one of attempted rape.

9. #MH17: The trial four men accused of murder over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 opens in the Netherlands today, even though the suspects are still at large.