This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 9 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Monday

Here’s what you need to know as you start your week.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 9 Mar 2020, 8:57 AM
1 hour ago 5,124 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5038189
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

Updated 5 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: Five new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Northern Ireland last night, bringing the total number of cases on the island to 33.

2. #CORONAVIRUS: A former Dublin Lord Mayor and the current chairperson of the capital’s central committee is demanding the country’s largest St Patrick’s Day parade be called off immediately.

3. #STATESIDE: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is to travel to the United States to mark St Patrick’s Day in Washington DC and New York.

4. #NOT ATTENDING: It was also confirmed that US President Donald Trump would not be attending a St. Patrick’s Day lunch hosted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

5. #WESTMINSTER: A man has been shot dead by police in Westminster after brandishing two knives at officers in an incident police say is not terror-related.

6. #DACHSTEIN: Avalanches killed six people in the Austrian Alps in two separate incidents yesterday, police have said.

7. #DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE: The number of people deported from Ireland last year who were here illegally or who had failed in their asylum application rose significantly to 293.

8. #ON TRIAL: Former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond is set to go on trial today over accusations of sexual assault, including one of attempted rape.

9. #MH17: The trial four men accused of murder over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 opens in the Netherlands today, even though the suspects are still at large.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie