LAST UPDATE | 9 minutes ago
GOOD MORNING.
Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.
Renewable energy
1. In our main story this morning, Lauren Boland reports that Environment Minister Eamon Ryan and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will be attending The North Sea Summit in Ostend, Belgium today.
The summit will focus on how countries surrounding the sea can utilise it for energy, particularly through offshore wind.
Speaking to The Journal ahead of the summit, Ryan said that Ireland and the UK should cooperate on renewable energy and offshore wind development.
Sudan
2. Fifty Irish citizens have been evacuated from war-torn Sudan since yesterday with the support of France and Spain.
Tánaiste Micheál Martin has described the situation as “fluid” and said he estimates around 150 Irish citizens are in Sudan.
Dispute
3. Siptu-affiliated National Ambulance Service personnel have begun a ballot for strike action in a dispute with the HSE.
The union said the row centres around a series of proposed reforms contained in a report which recommends the introduction of new grades of staff, new job descriptions and the upskilling of existing staff.
Garda Representative Association
4. Work stress, assaults and arbitrary suspensions will be the key discussion points as the Garda Representative Association (GRA) meet for their annual conference this week.
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and Minister for Justice Simon Harris are both set to address the conference, which has the theme ”Breaking Point”.
Banking
5. Over $68 billion had been withdrawn from Credit Suisse in the first three months of the year, the bank has said in what are likely its final quarterly results before it is swallowed by rival UBS.
The bank said the “significant net asset outflows” were particularly heavy in the second half of March, as it was engulfed by panic prior to the hastily arranged takeover by its larger domestic competitor.
Disney
6. In the US, spectators at Disneyland’s Fantasmic! show got a shock this weekend when the feature’s fire-breathing animatronic dragon burst into flames.
No injuries were reported following the blaze on Saturday night at the southern California theme park, the Anaheim Fire Department said.
Missing
7. Gardaí are appealing for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 40-year-old Ganna Voroenko, who is missing from Tallaght, Dublin 24.
She was last seen there at around 10.15pm on Saturday, 22 April.
Kyiv
8. Ukrainian military forces have successfully established positions on the eastern side of the Dnieper River, according to new analysis, giving rise to speculation that the advances could be an early sign of Kyiv’s long-awaited spring counteroffensive.
Geolocated footage indicated that troops had established a foothold near the town of Oleshky, along with “stable supply lines” to their positions. the Institute for the Study of War said.
Golf
9. Leona Maguire finished the LPGA Chevron Championship in the top 30 on even par after shooting one-over in her final round yesterday.
The Cavan woman began the day nine shots off the lead at the first women’s golf major of the year, which was won by American Lilia after she defeated compatriot Angel Yin with a birdie on the first playoff hole.
