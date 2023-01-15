GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Nepal

1. A plane with 72 people on board has crashed near Pokhara International Airport in Nepal.

It is understood an Irish person was board the plane which was flying from the capital, Kathmandu, to Pokhara in central Nepal.

Redress

2. Órla Ryan reports that a woman is to take legal action against the State over her mother’s exclusion from the planned redress scheme for survivors of mother and baby institutions.

The woman has criticised the fact survivors who participated in the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes but died before the State apology in January 2021, will be excluded from the scheme.

Dáil returns

3. With the Dáil returning this week, Christina Finn takes a look at what will be on the agenda.

Housing and healthcare will naturally dominate, but we can also expect legislation allowing pubs to remain open into the early hours of the morning to be prioritised over the coming months.

Ashtown murder charge

4. A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Dublin.

The woman’s body was found at an apartment in the Ashtown area on Friday, and a Special Sitting of Dublin District Court saw a man arrested in connection with the killing charged with her murder.

Paschal Donohoe

5. Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe has said he is conducting a full review of all records from the 2016 general election, after it emerged that a complaint has been made about his finances from that time.

The complaint, which has been revealed in the Sunday Independent, concerns an allegation that Donohoe failed to properly declare a donation from an engineering firm during the 2016 general election campaign.

Finglas

6. Gardaí have appealed for information relating to the fatal assault of a man in his 30s at a home.

Two men in their 30s arrested as part of the investigation remain in Garda custody at Finglas and Blanchardstown Garda Stations.

Investigation

7. In the US, more classified material have been found at Joe Biden’s family home in Delaware in a new twist in a politically sensitive affair for the president.

These pages, dating from Biden’s time as Barack Obama’s vice president, were found after White House lawyer Richard Sauber visited the home on Thursday.

Ukraine

8. The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment block in Dnipro has risen to 20.

Lee Keegan

9. Mayo footballer Lee Keegan retired from intercounty competition this week, prompting this look at is career from some of those who’d know best: his teammates and his opponents.

The42 speaks to them for their look back at his career.