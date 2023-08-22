Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 17 minutes ago
GOOD MORNING.
Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.
1. In our lead story this morning, Stephen McDermott reports that 12 patients were reported to have been sexually assaulted in mental health facilities overseen by the HSE last year.
The assaults are among more than 500 ‘serious’ adverse incidents in which it was also reported that patients died, were abducted, or had the wrong surgical procedure performed on them during 2022, according to new figures.
Data released to The Journal under the Freedom of Information Act reveals that there were 556 Serious Reportable Events (SREs) logged in HSE-run hospitals, mental health facilities and social care settings last year.
2. The governing body of triathlons in Ireland has said its officials told the organisers of the Cork Ironman event in which two competitors died that the race could not be sanctioned before it started.
Triathlon Ireland said its officials carried out a water safety assessment yesterday and informed the organisers in Youghal that the race couldn’t be sanctioned because of “adverse conditions”.
The competitors have been named locally as 64-year-old Ivan Chittenden from Toronto, Canada, who was taking part in the event with friends, and Brendan Wall, who is in his mid-40s and originally from Co Meath but was living in Solihull in the UK.
3. Tenants in Swords who are being evicted from their apartments by a company owned by a real estate group with €6bn in assets, are supporting each other in resisting their evictions.
Calls have been made for the eviction ban to be reinstated in face of the stress heaped on families affected.
4. Former US president Donald Trump says he will surrender to authorities in Georgia on Thursday to face charges of scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.
5. Rhasidat Adeleke booked her place in the final of the women’s 400 metres at the World Championships after a second-place finish in the first of tonight’s three semi-finals.
The 20-year-old Dubliner, who won her heat over the weekend in a time of 50.8 seconds, delivered another strong finish to come in at 49.87 – scraping ahead of Cynthia Bolingo by just .09 seconds.
6. Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a serious assault and robbery on Fownes Street in Temple Bar earlier this month.
Gardaí arrested the two males yesterday morning, in relation to the assault and robbery, which occurred on the night of 11 August 2023.
The younger teen is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning at 10.30am and the older male is due to appear at a later date.
7. Japan is to release radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean from as early as Thursday, the country’s government has confirmed.
The water release begins over 12 years after the March 2011 nuclear meltdowns caused by a massive earthquake and tsunami.
8. Day one of this year’s Rose of Tralee ceremony got underway in Kerry yesterday, and Carl Kinsella was along to take in the sights and sounds.
He writes that, by and large, “it seems the core criterion for being selected as the Rose of Tralee is that most Irish of ideals: soundness.”
