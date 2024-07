GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Doonbeg

1. In our main story this morning, Niall O’Connor reports that an Irish company specialising in high-tech drones including specialist drug interdiction military equipment has been granted special permission to use airspace off the Clare coast.

A-techsyn is a firm that manufacturers the unmanned aircraft at their factory in Shannon Co Clare.

IALPA

2. The Irish Airline Pilots’ Association have recommended its members accept a Labour Court recommendation to increase their pay by 17.75%.

The choice will now be put to its members through an electronic ballot. If agreed, the pay deal would cover a four-year period from January 1 2023 to the end of 2026.

New way of thinking

3. The Climate Change Advisory Council has said that the reliance on expensive, imported fossil fuels “needs to end” so that people can afford to heat their homes sustainably.

The CCAC made the call in a new report which found that emissions from buildings fell by 6% in 2023, said to be partly due to the high price of fossil fuels.

Advertisement

Clonmel

4. The inquest into the deaths of four young people in a road crash on their way to celebrate Leaving Cert results in Clonmel will begin today in the Tipperary town.

Grace McSweeney, 18, her brother Luke, 24, and friends Zoey Coffey, 18, Nicole Murphy 18, died in the collision on 25 August 2023.

Northern Ireland

5. Tánaiste Micheál Martin will meet with new Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn later today at Hillsborough Castle.

Benn was Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary and retained this position following Labour’s landslide election last week.

Liquidated

6. The High Court has appointed provisional liquidators to businesses that operate 11 health food stores in the Leinster area.

The appointments were made in respect of GNC Well Ireland Unlimited Company, and the related THSD Unlimited Company which has 86 full and part time employees.

Renewed appeal

7. Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information in relation to the investigation into the murder of 27-year-old Antoinette Smith, whose remains were discovered on Glendoo Mountain on 3 April 1988.

It is now 37 years since Antoinette Smith was last seen on O’Connell Street, Dublin.

Nato

8. Nato leaders have pledged to give Ukraine at least €40 billion in military aid “within the next year” to help it fight against Russia at their summit in Washington today.

“Through proportional contributions, Allies intend to provide a minimum baseline funding of 40 billion euros within the next year, and to provide sustainable levels of security assistance for Ukraine to prevail,” a declaration from the summit said.