GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

US pharmaceutical tariffs

1. Trump has pledged to introduce future tariffs on pharmaceutical imports, in an effort to bring drug manufacturing to the US

South Korea wildfires

2. Multiple wildfires raging across South Korea’s southern regions for days have killed 26 people and destroyed more than 300 structures, officials said

Advertisement

Tániste in Lebanon

3. An Israeli surveillance drone circled above Camp Shamrock in the hills of South Lebanon as Tánaiste Simon Harris toured the facility and met with Irish peacekeepers

Ceann Comhairle

4. Verona Murphy has said she “fully intends” to continue as Ceann Comhairle, after opposition parties published the text of a motion of no confidence in her.

US foreign aid cuts

5. Pauses to foreign aid by the US and other countries could cause up to ten million additional HIV infections by 2030, according to new research

Palestine protests

6. Netanyahu has repeated threats to seize parts of Gaza if Hamas does not release the remaining Israeli hostages, as hundreds of Palestinians held a second consecutive day of protests against the militant group

European forces in Ukraine

7. Zelenskyy says it’s too early to discuss specific roles of future European forces in Ukraine, after a key aide told reporters that Kyiv needed a robust European military presence and not just peacekeepers

Missing person search

8. Gardaí in Kerry are to carry out checkpoints in the county as part of a search for 56-year-old farmer Michael Gaine who has been missing from his home for a week.