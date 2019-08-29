This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s what you need to know as you start your day.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 29 Aug 2019, 7:45 AM
Image: Shutterstock/stockphoto for you
Image: Shutterstock/stockphoto for you

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DIRECT PROVISION: The Department of Justice has issued a €65 million tender for new Direct Provision centres for asylum seekers in Ireland. 

2. #BREXIT: People took to the streets of London last night to protest against the suspension of the UK parliament for five weeks when MPs return to the House of Commons next month.

3. #VILLAGE: Former Irish Independent journalist Gemma O’Doherty has launched legal proceedings against Village Magazine. 

4. #BRAZIL: The US is ready and willing to help Brazil fight forest fires in the Amazon, an aide to President Donald Trump has said, but only if it involves working with the Brazilian government.

5. #HONG KONG: Police in Hong Kong have banned a mass pro-democracy rally from going ahead on Saturday over public safety concerns, organisers said.

6. #CORK: Cork County Council has yet to set up a public kenneling service and online facility for re-homing and reclaiming dogs two years after it first announced the measure. 

7. #RIP: Professional racer and MythBusters presenter Jessi Combs has died in the US.

8. #FOX NEWS: US President Donald Trump has complained that the Fox News television network is not loyal enough and has stopped “working” for him.

Hayley Halpin
