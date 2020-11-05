#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 5 Nov 2020, 7:48 AM
Thursday 5 Nov 2020, 7:48 AM
Image: Shutterstock/HappyTime19
Image: Shutterstock/HappyTime19

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ELECTION: Counting is continuing in the US this morning. Keep up to date with our live coverage here

2. #KEY POINTS: Here’s a quick breakdown of all the key things to know from the US election results so far.

3. #BIDEN: Democrat Joe Biden has said he is confident of winning the US presidency once all votes are counted

4. #PROTESTS: Dozens of Trump supports have protested outside a vote-tallying centre in Detroit, chanting “stop the vote”. 

5. #ENGLAND: England starts a national four-week lockdown today, expected to end on 2 December.

6. #ARCHIVE: The government has committed to setting up a national archive of records related to institutional trauma in Ireland in the 20th centre. We take a look at what that archive could look like. 

7. #BREXIT: Michel Barnier has said “very serious divergences” remain between the European Union and UK as efforts continue to strike a post-Brexit trade deal.

8. #AUSTRIA: Austria has acknowledged there had been security failings leading up to the deadly gun rampage in Vienna by a convicted Islamic State sympathiser.

