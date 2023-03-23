GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Housing targets

1. In our main story this morning, Stephen McDermott factchecks whether the Government missed its social housing targets for three years in a row.

The claim was made in a Dáil debate on the eviction ban.

Eviction ban

2. The Government yesterday evening won a vote in the Dáil on the eviction ban.

Sinn Féin had tabled a motion calling for the eviction ban to be extended to January 2024.

However, a counter motion was tabled by the Government on the issue, which was passed by 83 to 68.

Neasa Hourigan

3. Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan has been hit with a 15 month suspension after voting against the government in the motion on the ending of the eviction ban.

After Hourigan’s vote, the Green Party announced that its parliamentary party had agreed to remove the party whip and suspend Hourigan for over a year.

Windsor Framework

4. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is to travel to Brussels today for a meeting of EU leaders where the Windsor Framework will be discussed.

The leaders of 27 EU countries are also expected to discuss economic issues, energy and migration, and will meet the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres.

Dublin Airport

5. The operator of Dublin Airport has been given the green light to proceed with controversial plans to introduce a new tolling system for motorists dropping off and collecting passengers at the airport.

Boris Johnson

6. Boris Johnson was yesterday accused of relying on “flimsy” assurances before issuing his partygate denials, as he insisted there is not a “shred of evidence” to show he lied to MPs.

In at times short-tempered testimony, the former UK prime minister’s defences were met on with exasperation by multiple colleagues on the Privileges Committee that could recommend his suspension.

TikTok at Congress

7. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will fight for the survival of the hugely popular video-sharing app in the US today, as he faces skeptical Washington lawmakers over the company’s alleged ties to the Chinese government.

Trump arrest decision

8. The drama surrounding Donald Trump’s possible indictment over hush money paid to a porn star took a new twist yesterday, after a New York grand jury failed to convene as expected – pushing back a decision, potentially into next week.