1. General election

It’s all go again today as parties attempt to sell their vision to the voters. Yesterday saw politicians out and about up and down the country. There were gaffes, hats, millionaires criticising teachers, notorious criminals pledging to run, and it was only Monday.

2. Housing

Last night also saw the first televised debate scheduled between parties.

How to meet the needs of a new generation of would-be home-buyers, the eviction ban, and powerful personal testimonies were the matters discussed.

3. Trump’s picks

US president-elect Donald Trump has asked Michael Waltz, a retired Army National Guard officer and war veteran, to be his national security adviser, a person familiar with the matter said.

It has also been reported that Trump will pick Marco Rubio, who he considered as a potential vice president pick, as to head up foreign affairs as the secretary of state.

4. Librarians’ stress

Librarians have reported feeling “intense” stress and trauma after being targeted by campaigners who disagree with libraries stocking LGBTQIA material and programming inclusive events, according to a new report.

Several libraries around Ireland have been targeted because they supply LGBTQIA-related reading material or hold drag story events where drag queens or kings (usually men dressed as women or women dressed as men) read age-appropriate stories to children.

5. Kinahan Home

The Criminal Assets Bureau has put Daniel Kinahan’s home on the market with an asking price of €550,000.

Control of the property was granted to CAB in November 2022. It is the first to be seized from Kinahan after it was found to be the proceeds of drug trafficking, a case he did not contest.

The property, described on Daft.ie as “a spacious, four-bedroom detached house set on an expansive corner site in a gated development”, is in Coldwater Lakes, Saggart, Co Dublin.

6. Hit-and-Run

A man is due to be charged this morning following a the death of a teenager boy in a hit-and-run over the weekend.

According to gardaí, Kedagh Moore (16) was struck by a vehicle just after midnight on Sunday morning, and died from his injuries. Gardaí said that the driver failed to remain at the scene.

7. Gary Lineker

Gary Lineker is set to leave his role presenting Match of the Day at the end of the season, according to BBC News.

The former England striker will then leave the BBC after fronting the corporation’s coverage of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, The Sun reports.

8. Harris-Trump phone call

An Taoiseach Simon Harris has congratulated Donald Trump on his “comprehensive victory” in their first phone call since the US presidential election.

A statement by the government said they reflected on Ireland’s ties with America and said “they hoped to meet soon”.

“The Taoiseach and President Trump discussed the many serious challenges the world faces, including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

“President-elect Trump extended his best wishes to the people of Ireland and he and the Taoiseach agreed to stay in touch.”