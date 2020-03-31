The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #JOBS: The economic fallout the Covid-19 pandemic could see up to 318,000 jobs being lost in Ireland, according to a stark new analysis by financial advisory firm EY.

2. #CORONAVIRUS: Health officials last night confirmed a further 295 cases of the Covid-19 virus in Ireland and another 8 people have died.

3. #COMPLACENCY: Ireland isn’t on track for an “unmitigated” Covid-19 epidemic but should not get complacent, the Chair of The Irish Epidemiological Modelling Group said.

4. #TRUMP: President Donald Trump has said the US will send medical equipment for combating the coronavirus pandemic to Italy, and later to France and Spain.

5. #STUDY: A study of over 70,000 cases of Covid-19 in China has determined a death rate from the virus at 1.38%, lower than previous estimates.

6. #ABORTION: Women will be able to terminate a pregnancy of up to 24 weeks through the Northern Ireland health service under rules in force from today.

7. #COURT: A man is due to appear in court this morning charged in relation to a burglary in Co Cork in which a woman was attacked.

8. #COVENEY: Tánaiste Simon Coveney is to meet with Stormont officials this morning to discuss ongoing efforts to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, RTÉ reports.