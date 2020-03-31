This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 31 March, 2020
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s a round-up of this morning’s main stories.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 31 Mar 2020, 7:47 AM
23 minutes ago 2,149 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/aanbetta
Image: Shutterstock/aanbetta

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #JOBS: The economic fallout the Covid-19 pandemic could see up to 318,000 jobs being lost in Ireland, according to a stark new analysis by financial advisory firm EY.

2. #CORONAVIRUS: Health officials last night confirmed a further 295 cases of the Covid-19 virus in Ireland and another 8 people have died. 

3. #COMPLACENCY: Ireland isn’t on track for an “unmitigated” Covid-19 epidemic but should not get complacent, the Chair of The Irish Epidemiological Modelling Group said.

4. #TRUMP: President Donald Trump has said the US will send medical equipment for combating the coronavirus pandemic to Italy, and later to France and Spain.

5. #STUDY: A study of over 70,000 cases of Covid-19 in China has determined a death rate from the virus at 1.38%, lower than previous estimates.

6. #ABORTION: Women will be able to terminate a pregnancy of up to 24 weeks through the Northern Ireland health service under rules in force from today.

7. #COURT: A man is due to appear in court this morning charged in relation to a burglary in Co Cork in which a woman was attacked. 

8. #COVENEY: Tánaiste Simon Coveney is to meet with Stormont officials this morning to discuss ongoing efforts to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, RTÉ reports

Hayley Halpin
