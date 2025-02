GOOD MORNING.

Speed cameras

1. In our main story this morning, Niall O’Connor reports that Gardaí have questioned a teenage boy for damaging a new fixed speed camera that saw fines issued to almost 1,000 drivers in its first month of operation.

The incident happened on 31 December last but The Journal understands the youth was questioned by gardaí investigating the incident more recently. Investigators believe the boy used a tractor to knock out the system.

Team Ireland

2. Ministers will find out where they are off to for St Patrick’s Day today.

Tánaiste Simon Harris will bring a proposal to Cabinet today to send ministers to almost 40 locations as part of the St Patrick’s Day programme next month, with the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and eight ministers set to travel to the United States.

Gaza

3. Egypt’s foreign ministry has said the country plans to “present a comprehensive vision for the reconstruction” of the Gaza Strip that ensures Palestinians remain on their land.

It comes after US President Donald Trump said he could “conceivably” halt aid to Egypt and Jordan if they refuse to cooperate with his plan to take over the Gaza Strip and displace its population to their countries.

Occupied Territories Bill

4. Tánaiste Simon Harris has said that the Government intends to ban the trade of goods but not services from Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories.

This decision follows the long-awaited introduction of the Occupied Territories Bill, first presented to the Dáil in 2018.

Land swap

5. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is prepared to offer Russia a swap of land if US President Donald Trump manages to bring both countries to the negotiating table.

In an interview with The Guardian, he said Kyiv was ready for serious talks ahead of a meeting at the Munich Security Conference with US Vice President JD Vance – a vocal critic of US military support to Ukraine.

Blocked

6. The White House blocked an Associated Press (AP) reporter from an event in the Oval Office after demanding the news agency alter its style on the Gulf of Mexico.

US President Donald Trump has ordered the area to be renamed the Gulf of America.

INMO

7. The vast majority of nurses have said patients are being treated in inappropriate settings such as hospital corridors, according to a union’s survey.

Declan Ganley

8. The High Court has ruled that a defamation action taken by Galway-based businessman Declan Ganley and his Rivada telecommunications firm should continue to be heard in Ireland.