The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #STRIKE: Patients across the country face significant disruption as 10,000 healthcare support workers begin a 24-hour strike at 38 hospitals this morning.

2. #DÁIL: A government website designed to commemorate the centenary of the first Dáil, and which cost €180,000 to develop, has had just 12,000 visitors in the first six months since it went online.

3. #HOUSE PRICES: The average house price in Ireland has risen by almost 4% in the past year, according to the latest Daft.ie report.

4. #GREYHOUNDS: Almost 6,000 greyhounds were killed for not racing fast enough in 2017, a new RTÉ investigation claims.

5. #CANNABIS: Health Minister Simon Harris has today signed legislation to allow for the operation of the Medical Cannabis Access Programme on a pilot basis for five years.

6. #MUELLER: Former US special counsel Robert Mueller is to testify in public about his report into Russian electoral interference next month.

7. #HEALY RAE: Expressions of sympathy for Independent TD Jackie Healy Rae are to be held in the Dáil today.

8. #LUKE KELLY: There has been widespread condemnation after a statue of Luke Kelly was vandalised in Dublin city yesterday evening.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.