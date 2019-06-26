This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 26 June, 2019
The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 26 Jun 2019, 7:45 AM
Image: Shutterstock/zkruger
Image: Shutterstock/zkruger

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #STRIKE: Patients across the country face significant disruption as 10,000 healthcare support workers begin a 24-hour strike at 38 hospitals this morning. 

2. #DÁIL: A government website designed to commemorate the centenary of the first Dáil, and which cost €180,000 to develop, has had just 12,000 visitors in the first six months since it went online. 

3. #HOUSE PRICES: The average house price in Ireland has risen by almost 4% in the past year, according to the latest Daft.ie report.

4. #GREYHOUNDS: Almost 6,000 greyhounds were killed for not racing fast enough in 2017, a new RTÉ investigation claims.

5. #CANNABIS: Health Minister Simon Harris has today signed legislation to allow for the operation of the Medical Cannabis Access Programme on a pilot basis for five years.

6. #MUELLER: Former US special counsel Robert Mueller is to testify in public about his report into Russian electoral interference next month.

7. #HEALY RAE: Expressions of sympathy for Independent TD Jackie Healy Rae are to be held in the Dáil today.

8. #LUKE KELLY: There has been widespread condemnation after a statue of Luke Kelly was vandalised in Dublin city yesterday evening.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

