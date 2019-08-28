The 9 at 9: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HEALTH: Patient advocates who give up their own time to campaign for better health outcomes are soon to be remunerated for their work.

2. #IRISH RAIL: Disability campaigners have criticised Irish Rail, saying it is unacceptable that wheelchair users are often left unable to access trains due to lifts being out-of-order.

3. #CLOGHERHEAD: Gardaí have launched a murder investigation after 29-year old Keith Brannigan was shot dead in Clogherhead in Co Louth yesterday. The killing is being linked to the ongoing feud in Drogheda.

4. #ISIS: The Gaza strip was on a “state of alert” last night after explosions killed two policemen in Palestine. The BBC is reporting that suicide bombers linked to the Islamic State (ISIS) group were responsible.

5. #SALARY: A new report has revealed that the average graduate starting salary is now €30,409, rising nearly €1,400 from last year’s figure.

6. #BREXIT: A British government radio ad telling EU citizens how to apply to stay in the UK has been banned from the airwaves after a regulator ruled that it was “misleading”.

7. #ABORTION: A US federal judge has blocked the state of Missouri from enforcing a law banning nearly all abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy. The law was set to take effect today.

8. #JAPAN: Two people have died and 670,000 have been ordered to evacuate as heavy rains lash southwest Japan, triggering flood and landslide warnings.

9. #CONGRATS: Limerick Rose Sinéad Flanagan won the Rose of Tralee last night. The 27-year old from Adare is currently working as a junior doctor in Cork.

