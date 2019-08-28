This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 28 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Wednesday

Here’s what you need to know as you start your day.

By Ceimin Burke Wednesday 28 Aug 2019, 7:59 AM
1 hour ago 2,329 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4785134
Image: Shutterstock/Foxys Forest Manufacture
Image: Shutterstock/Foxys Forest Manufacture

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HEALTH: Patient advocates who give up their own time to campaign for better health outcomes are soon to be remunerated for their work

2. #IRISH RAIL: Disability campaigners have criticised Irish Rail, saying it is unacceptable that wheelchair users are often left unable to access trains due to lifts being out-of-order.

3. #CLOGHERHEAD:  Gardaí have launched a murder investigation after 29-year old Keith Brannigan was shot dead in Clogherhead in Co Louth yesterday. The killing is being linked to the ongoing feud in Drogheda. 

4. #ISIS: The Gaza strip was on a “state of alert” last night after explosions killed two policemen in Palestine. The BBC is reporting that suicide bombers linked to the Islamic State (ISIS) group were responsible. 

5. #SALARY: A new report has revealed that the average graduate starting salary is now €30,409, rising nearly €1,400 from last year’s figure.

6. #BREXIT: A British government radio ad telling EU citizens how to apply to stay in the UK has been banned from the airwaves after a regulator ruled that it was “misleading”.

7. #ABORTION: A US federal judge has blocked the state of Missouri from enforcing a law banning nearly all abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy. The law was set to take effect today.

8. #JAPAN: Two people have died and 670,000 have been ordered to evacuate as heavy rains lash southwest Japan, triggering flood and landslide warnings.

9. #CONGRATS: Limerick Rose Sinéad Flanagan won the Rose of Tralee last night. The 27-year old from Adare is currently working as a junior doctor in Cork.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie