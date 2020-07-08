The 9 at 9: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MESH SURVIVORS A report into harmful side effects of medicines and medical devices has found that women were “dismissed” by doctors over their concerns. Vaginal mesh devices have been used in operations to treat stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and pelvic organ prolapse (POP); two conditions that can impact women after natural childbirth or in their later years.

2. #COWEN The head of a road safety group has said that there are still questions remaining around Minister Barry Cowen’s driving ban, calling it “beggars belief”.

3. #DAFT REPORT The average house price in June fell by 3.3% compared to the same period last year, according to a report by Daft.ie.

4. #WHO The World Health Organisation has highlighted new evidence that Covid-19 could travel further in the air than previously thought.

5. #BANKS Minister Paschal Donohoe has said that he “cannot mandate” how banks evaluate mortgages for customers who are on the PUP or TWSS. This comes after a number of reports that people have had their mortgage approval placed on hold due to being on the TWSS or PUP.

6. #HONG KONG The Chinese government has unveiled a new headquarters for its intelligence agency in Hong Kong, after the introduction of new security laws last week.

7. #EPA Ireland has the ability to meet the 30% reduction in greenhouse gases by 2030, according to a report by the Environmental Protection Agency.

8. #MAXWELL British socialite, Ghislaine Maxwell is set to appear in court remotely next Tuesday after being arrested for sex trafficking charges last week.

9. #ST STEPHEN’S SCREEN Dublin City Council has rejected an application for a wraparound advertising screen to be placed at the entrance of St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre.