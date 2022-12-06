The 8 at 8: Tuesday

GOOD MORNING.

Shootings

1. A man has died and another has been injured after separate shootings in Dublin.

Gardaí said a man in Ronanstown, west Dublin, received gunshot wounds at around 10pm and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Finglas.

Housing

2. The average rent in Ireland has increased by 85% compared to the EU average of 18% between 2010 and the second quarter of 2022, a new study has shown.

The latest Housing Market Monitor published by the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) has shown that the demand for housing as well as the significant gap between average rent and mortgage payments have led to prices rising consistently.

Ukraine

3. Ukraine is racing to restore power after Russia’s latest wave of missile strikes caused power disruptions across the country, as winter frost builds and temperatures plunge.

Out of the 70 missiles launched by Moscow, “most” were shot down, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, but the barrage still hit Ukraine’s already battered infrastructure.

Fresh power cuts were announced in all regions “due to the consequences of shelling.”

Kirstie Alley

4. American actress Kirstie Alley has died from cancer at the age of 71, according to her family.

She was best known for her breakout role as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom Cheers from 1987 to 1993, and received both an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for the role in 1991.

Deforestation

5. The EU has reached an agreement to ban the import of several products considered the “main drivers of deforestation,” including coffee, cocoa and soy.

Importing companies will have to show that their products are deforestation-free, and subject to proving “precise geographical information on farmland” where the commodities were sourced.

Eviction protest

6. A protest was held outside Dublin’s City Hall last night over the eviction faced by dozens of tenants.

Up to 100 tenants living in 35 flats in the Tathony House apartment complex in Kilmainham in Dublin 8 were served eviction notices at the end of October.

They were told they will be evicted next June so the building can be sold.

Collision

7. A teenager has been seriously injured is in critical condition after a collision on the M7 in Tipperary.

Gardaí said they were alerted to the scene at around 9pm last night.

The teen was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.

Indonesia

8. Indonesia’s parliament has approved legislation that would outlaw sex outside marriage, in a move critics said was a huge setback to rights in the world’s most populous Muslim country.

After the new criminal code was endorsed by all nine parties in a sweeping overhaul of the legal code, deputy house speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad banged the gavel to signal the text was approved and shouted “legal”.