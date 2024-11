GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

South Sudan

1. News Correspondent Niall O’Connor recently travelled to South Sudan and the Sudan border to report on the forgotten African crisis.

In his second dispatch from the region, he writes about the town of Renk which is gripped by crippling heat, cut off by floods and in the embrace of anxiety of looming crises of hunger and cholera.

G7 meeting

2. G7 foreign ministers are today meeting near Rome for two days of talks with regional counterparts on the Middle East, before turning to Russia and the war in Ukraine.

The Group of Seven ministers will discuss the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas’s military chief, “and the possible effects on the current crises in Lebanon and Gaza”, Italy’s foreign ministry said.

Advertisement

Storm Bert

3. The last of Met Éireann’s weather warnings wrap up this morning, as cleanup operations continue in places affecting by flooding during Storm Bert over the weekend.

General election

4. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said that her party is being received well on the doors as a new opinion poll placed support for Sinn Féin alongside Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Manifestos

5. Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has insisted the finances outlined in his party’s manifesto are based on the Department of Finance’s methodologies and projections as scrutiny over the three largest parties’ manifesto financing continues.

Forest schools

6. The Greens want to pilot ‘forest schools’ to foster a respect for nature, but how would they work? The party wants to introduce a pilot model where most of the school day every week is spent outdoors, “rain, wind or shine”.

The Onion

7. A bankruptcy judge is set to hear arguments today in conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ effort to stop the satirical news outlet The Onion from buying Infowars and turning it into a parody.

It is unclear how soon US Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez in Texas will issue a ruling.

Cancer

8. Pharmacist Mark McCormick writes about being “crushed by the cost of cancer” and having to “grapple with the financial stress” of a diagnosis.