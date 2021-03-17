#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 17 March 2021
The 9 at 9: St Patrick's Day

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 17 Mar 2021, 8:59 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Cristi Lucaci
Image: Shutterstock/Cristi Lucaci

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LÁ FHÉILE PADRAIG: The big day is here – here’s a look at what’s on.

2. #PADDYS STAY: A bowl of shamrocks will be presented to US president Joe Biden today in a virtual meeting held with the Taoiseach this afternoon.

3. #PATRICK’S DAY MESSAGE: President Michael D Higgins has called for the global community to “exit the fog” of Covid-19 together in his St Patrick’s Day message.

4. #ATLANTA: Eight people, six of whom were Asian women, were killed in shootings at three different spas in the US state of Georgia last night, with a 21-year-old man in custody on suspicion of staging all three attacks, police said.

5. #BELFAST: Police in Northern Ireland are investigating the latest graffiti threat against Leo Varadkar in Belfast.

6. #PS5: A number of customers say they have yet to receive refunds after paying for PlayStation 5 consoles from a shop in Co Clare before Christmas which were never delivered.

7. #GARDA OPERATION: A massive security operation to prevent planned lockdown protests to mark St Patrick’s Day is underway this morning. More than 2,500 gardaí will be deployed across checkpoints and arterial routes across the country. 

8. #ANDREW CUOMO: US President Joe Biden has said New York governor Andrew Cuomo should resign if the state attorney general’s investigation confirms the sexual harassment allegations against him.

9. #JAPAN: A ban on same-sex marriages in Japan has been deemed unconstitutional by a court in the country’s north.

