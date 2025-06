GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

‘Prolonged’ Israel-Iran war warned

1. Israel’s army chief has warned that it is in for a “prolonged campaign” against Iran as both countries exchanged missile fire overnight.

The conflict, which began after Israel launched an unprovoked attack on Iran over claims the country is building nuclear weapons, has intensified with both countries claiming “war crimes” are being carried out.

Teen dies after swimming

2. A teenager has died after getting into difficulty in the water at Laytown, Co Meath last night.

Search and rescue crews recovered the boy’s body last night after he was reported missing after 6pm yesterday evening.

Climate Change… Ew

3. Heatwaves in Ireland, specifically the one in 2018, cause extra cases of vomiting and diarrhoea, a new study has found.

The majority of the infections are believed to have been foodborne, although outdoor activities such as swimming and contact with farm animals are also known risk factors.

Reports from Gaza

4. Palestinian journalist Hana Salah reports from behind the scenes of the humanitarian aid chaos in Gaza. Since the end of May, dozens of Palestinians have been killed while trying to get aid, including at least 30 who were killed by Israeli forces on Friday.

The chaos amid this new way of distributing humanitarian aid has led to deadly scenes.

High Court Land Row

5. A senior advisor to bloodstock billionaire John Magnier has denied that he was “kept in the loop” regarding the tax affairs of the owners of a large tract of land in Tipperary that his boss wanted to buy.

Magnier is seeking to enforce a €15m deal he claims was agreed with the landowner over a large tract of land.

Farm regulation

6. Environmental campaigner Pádraic Fogarty asks in our Voices section this morning why we don’t regulate farms like we do pharmaceuticals?

Fogarty writes that farming is the elephant in Ireland’s climate room, and we should therefore be better regulating it.

Bumper Weekend in Dublin

7. It looks set to be a warm and sunny weekend in Dublin – so it’s a good thing that there’s lots to do across the city.

Between a range of concerts, GAA, rugby and even some protests, here’s all that’s going on across Dublin today and tomorrow.

Search & Rescue operations

8. Multiple cliff rescue operations took place yesterday around the country.

A man in his 20s was hospitalised after being airlifted following a fall at a cliff in Co Clare. Meanwhile, Howth’s RNLI clews were working from call-to-call.

Budapest Pride

9. Former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is speaking at a conference about LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary next week, while the country’s anti-gay government tries to stop and prevent pride celebrations.

The former Fine Gael politician, who left Irish politics last year, will speak on a panel about the future of Europe in relation to LGBTQ+ rights at the International Human Rights Conference in Budapest.