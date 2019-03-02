The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #STABBING: A man remains in custody this morning after the fatal stabbing of mother-of-three Cathy Ward.

2. #SHOOTING: A post-mortem is due to be carried out on the body of a man shot dead in Clondalkin yesterday, with gardaí saying they fear more violence as a result of the killing.

3. #INSURANCE: A Sinn Féin TD has claimed that the way that official CSO stats on the cost of car insurance are compiled leaves it “open to the industry to knowingly present certain figures that may not reflect the full picture”.

4. #SEIZURE: Two people have been arrested after gardaí seized drugs worth as estimated €320,000.

5. #CASE: Businessman Denis O’Brien yesterday lost his legal case against the Sunday Business Post newspaper.

6. #HUAWEI: Canada has said that it will allow a US extradition request for an executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei to face charges over possible dealings with Iran to proceed.

7. #VAT: The government has said that it has no plans to introduce a lower VAT rate that would reduce the cost of non-alcoholic beer, despite Shane Ross’ desire to slash prices as part of his road safety campaign.

8. #SUPPLY: People in Dublin have been warned that there may be disruption to water supply in some areas over the weekend as Irish Water carries out essential repairs to a major leak.

9. #WEATHER: It’s set to be a wet and windy day today, with a Status Yellow wind warning in place for three counties, according to Met Éireann.