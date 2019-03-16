The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NEW ZEALAND: A right-wing extremist who filmed himself on a shooting rampage that left 49 mosque-goers dead made a white power gesture as he appeared in a New Zealand court today charged with murder.

2. #NEW ZEALAND: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said New Zealand’s gun laws will change as a result of yesterday’s massacre at two mosques in Christchurch.

3. #TRUMP: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said US President Donald Trump could visit Ireland as early as June as part of a planned trip to Europe.

4. #MAYO: A 64-year-old man has died in a collision between a truck and two cars in Co Mayo.

5. #BREXIT: Tens of thousands of Irish businesses haven’t registered to move goods to and from the UK after Brexit, with uncertainty continuing on what the landscape will look like once our closest neighbour eventually leaves the European Union.

6. #BOXING: Katie Taylor has become the first-ever Irish fighter in the four-belt era to hold three major titles simultaneously after stopping Rose Volante in the ninth round of a career-toughest test in Philadelphia.

7. #JAILED: A hit-and-run driver who was banned from driving when he seriously injured a cyclist has been jailed for five years.

8. #LEO IN US: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will march in the St Patrick’s Day parade in Chicago today.

9. #DON’T FLUSH: Irish Water has urged people to be more mindful of flushing inappropriate things down the toilet after an 8ft sewage blockage was cleared in Co Wicklow.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.