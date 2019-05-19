The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FACEBOOK: Tens of thousands of Facebook users in Ireland had private information like their phone numbers and emails exposed in a major hack last year, confidential correspondence from the social networking giant shows.

2. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May has said that she is preparing to make a “bold offer” to MPs in one final attempt to get them to back her Brexit deal.

3. #STANDOFF: The Irish embassy in Washington has denied reports that there is a standoff between the White House and the Irish government over the location of a meeting between Donald Trump and Leo Varadkar during the US president’s expected visit next month.

4. #NTA: The National Transport Authority has said it will fund and reinstate a new facility following the planned demolition of the Markievicz Leisure Centre in Dublin city centre to make way for MetroLink.

5. #NETHERLANDS: The Netherlands were the winners of last night’s Eurovision Song Contest, while the UK came last.

6. #AUSTRALIA: Australia’s ruling conservative coalition defied expectations to retain power in national elections yesterday.

7. #HOUSING: The Irish government has spent €1.2 billion throughout the housing crisis to buy up almost 7,200 privately built homes, according to figures obtained by the Sunday Independent.

8. #POLL: New opinion polls in the Sunday Times and Sunday Business Post have shown an increase in support for the Green Party ahead of the European and local elections next Friday, with drops in support for Fine Gael.

9. #HOUSING: Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Dublin yesterday afternoon for a national housing rally.