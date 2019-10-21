The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HERE WE GO AGAIN: Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set for another showdown in the House of Commons today as the opposition Labour party plots to hijack his plans.

2. #FF: Fianna Fáil TD Lisa Chambers has said she “inadvertently” voted for a colleague who was not in the Dáil chamber last week, as the scandal within the party widens.

3. #ADVANTAGE: New data has highlighted that children from more affluent backgrounds are more likely to progress to third-level education than those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

4. #NI ASSEMBLY: Some Northern Irish MLAs are returning to Stormont today in what has been described by nationalist parties as a “political stunt”.

5. #CORRUPTION: A garda corruption probe has set sights on a businessman suspected of paying officers for information.

6. #HEALTH AND SAFETY: The Health and Safety Authority is set to undertake an inspection “blitz” on construction sites nationwide.

7. #PRESS FREEDOM: Australian newspapers have blacked out their front pages today to protest against government secrecy measures.

8. #TOO CLOSE TO CALL: Canada goes to the polls in what’s expected to be a very tight general election today with Justin Trudeau battling to keep power for a second term.