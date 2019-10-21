This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Monday 21 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s the news you need to know as you start your day today.

By Sean Murray Monday 21 Oct 2019, 7:47 AM
51 minutes ago 2,365 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4860242
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Sabaidee
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Sabaidee

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HERE WE GO AGAIN: Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set for another showdown in the House of Commons today as the opposition Labour party plots to hijack his plans

2. #FF: Fianna Fáil TD Lisa Chambers has said she “inadvertently” voted for a colleague who was not in the Dáil chamber last week, as the scandal within the party widens. 

3. #ADVANTAGE: New data has highlighted that children from more affluent backgrounds are more likely to progress to third-level education than those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

4. #NI ASSEMBLY: Some Northern Irish MLAs are returning to Stormont today in what has been described by nationalist parties as a “political stunt”

5. #CORRUPTION: A garda corruption probe has set sights on a businessman suspected of paying officers for information

6. #HEALTH AND SAFETY: The Health and Safety Authority is set to undertake an inspection “blitz” on construction sites nationwide

7. #PRESS FREEDOM: Australian newspapers have blacked out their front pages today to protest against government secrecy measures.

8. #TOO CLOSE TO CALL: Canada goes to the polls in what’s expected to be a very tight general election today with Justin Trudeau battling to keep power for a second term

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie