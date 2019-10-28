This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Monday 28 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Bank Holiday Monday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Monday 28 Oct 2019, 8:42 AM
1 hour ago 4,365 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4869776
Image: Shutterstock/Lisa S.
Image: Shutterstock/Lisa S.

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT: British MPs will today vote on whether to back a December general election while EU ambassadors decide on the length of a Brexit extension.

2. #ESSEX: More details about the victims of the Essex lorry tragedy are emerging as the lorry driver, Maurice Robinson, is due to appear in court today.

3. #PSC: Senior civil servants have been discussing the possible introduction of facial recognition technology to boost the numbers signing up for the controversial MyGovId platform.

4. #MISSING: The family of Amy Fitzpatrick, who went missing in January 2008, have backed a campaign which is calling on the government to fund a new forensic photograph which would show what she would look like today.

5. #ISLAMIC STATE: US President Donald Trump’s order to withdraw US troops from Syria had a major impact on the planning of the operation which killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, but did not necessarily accelerate its launch, CNN reports.

6. #GERMANY: The far-right AfD party scored strong gains in the ex-communist eastern German state of Thuringia, beating mainstream parties such as Angela Merkel’s centre-right CDU, exit polls show.

7. #HOUSING: Owners of vacant homes are being encouraged to make their properties available for homeless families as Christmas approaches.

8. #PUBLIC TRANSPORT: There has been an increase in the number of reports of anti-social behaviour incidents on Irish Rail services leading to calls for “a tougher approach” to the people who are responsible for the disruption.

9. #HALLOWEEN: Are you a pet owner? Here’s some advice on keeping them safe and content this Halloween.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie