The 9 at 9: Bank Holiday Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT: British MPs will today vote on whether to back a December general election while EU ambassadors decide on the length of a Brexit extension.

2. #ESSEX: More details about the victims of the Essex lorry tragedy are emerging as the lorry driver, Maurice Robinson, is due to appear in court today.

3. #PSC: Senior civil servants have been discussing the possible introduction of facial recognition technology to boost the numbers signing up for the controversial MyGovId platform.

4. #MISSING: The family of Amy Fitzpatrick, who went missing in January 2008, have backed a campaign which is calling on the government to fund a new forensic photograph which would show what she would look like today.

5. #ISLAMIC STATE: US President Donald Trump’s order to withdraw US troops from Syria had a major impact on the planning of the operation which killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, but did not necessarily accelerate its launch, CNN reports.

6. #GERMANY: The far-right AfD party scored strong gains in the ex-communist eastern German state of Thuringia, beating mainstream parties such as Angela Merkel’s centre-right CDU, exit polls show.

7. #HOUSING: Owners of vacant homes are being encouraged to make their properties available for homeless families as Christmas approaches.

8. #PUBLIC TRANSPORT: There has been an increase in the number of reports of anti-social behaviour incidents on Irish Rail services leading to calls for “a tougher approach” to the people who are responsible for the disruption.

9. #HALLOWEEN: Are you a pet owner? Here’s some advice on keeping them safe and content this Halloween.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.