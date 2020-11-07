#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 7 Nov 2020, 8:50 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LIVEBLOG Follow all the updates to the US Presidential Election as the race crawls towards a conclusion.

2. #US ELECTION Here are the main points you need to know about the state of the presidential election this morning.

3. #BIDEN Joe Biden addressed the US last night, saying he expects to win the presidency with a clear majority. 

4. #LEO VARADKAR Sinn Féin have tabled a motion of no confidence in Tánaiste Leo Varadkar after the controversy surrounding his leaking of a confidential agreement between the government and the IMO.

5. #MEADOWS Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, has tested positive for Covid-19.

6. #EU TRAVEL A new traffic light system for international travel will begin on Sunday, as part of an EU plan to make aviation safer during the pandemic.

7. #PHIBSBOROUGH A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in Phibsborough yesterday evening. 

8. #GEORGIA The final makeup of the US Senate will not be decided until January, as two senate races in Georgia head to run-off elections.  

9. #IRISH RAIL Disruptions are expected for passengers who are travelling through Connolly Station this weekend, as resignalling work is carried out.

Comments are closed for legal reasons

