Chaplain stabbing

1. A 16-year-old boy who stabbed an army chaplain in Galway last week is due back in court today.

Abuse

2. A victim of Michael Shine has revealed that he received abusive phone calls from angry supporters of the former surgeon after he reported being sexually assaulted.

IVF

3. Over 1,000 couples have been referred for free fertility treatments, such as in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), since the government launched the country’s first ever publicly funded scheme last September.

Ernesto

4. The weather is set to turn wet and windy tomorrow night as Ireland receives the tail end of Hurricane Ernesto.

Gaza

5. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that Israel has accepted a “bridging proposal” for a ceasefire in its war in Gaza.

Venezuela

6. Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who has claimed he defeated President Nicolas Maduro in last month’s election, said he was ready to negotiate a transition – and asked the incumbent to “step aside.”

Sicily

7. The search for British technology tycoon Mike Lynch and his daughter will resume today after a luxury yacht sank in a tornado off the coast of Sicily.

Michael Shine

8. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said victims of sexual abuse perpetrated by Michael Shine “will not be found wanting” in terms of any healthcare supports they need, but stated the decision to hold a public inquiry is matter for the Minister for Justice, Taoiseach and party leaders.

DNC

9. One of the biggest potential headaches for the Democratic party at its national convention has been avoided after a much smaller crowd than expected turned out for a nearby protest over Gaza.