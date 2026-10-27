GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

Wind warnings

1. Status Yellow wind warnings came into effect in Antrim and Derry in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Forecasters have warned of very strong, gusty southwesterly winds and potential impacts including difficult driving conditions, large coastal waves and fallen trees.

Passport cards

2. Passport card applicants complained about months-long waits, confusing updates and issues related to a new type of card being issued this summer.

The complaints were released to The Journal under the Freedom of Information Act, and document Irish citizens’ issues with the card over the months from May to September.

Israeli election

3. Israel heads to the polls on Tuesday for the first time since Hamas’s 7 October 2023 attack, with voters delivering their verdict on veteran Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the country’s rightward drift.

Israelis are casting their ballots in the shadow of three years of multi-front regional wars triggered by the October 2023 attack, with the trauma still fresh and questions over accountability and security central to the campaign.

Brazil election

4. Flavio Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party has recognised the outcome of Brazil’s presidential run-off, despite the candidate’s objections to the poll won by leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Lula, who turns 81 on Tuesday, pulled off a dramatic comeback after trailing Bolsonaro in a first-round vote, a defeat which fired up the left on the streets and social media to secure him a fourth term in office.

In the end, Lula pulled around 4.4 million more votes than his rival on Sunday.

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Racism allegation

5. The Republic of Ireland’s match with England at the U15 World Cup on Monday was abandoned following an allegation of racism.

England walked off the pitch after an altercation between players from both sides in the final minute of the game in Azerbaijan. Ireland were leading 4-1 at the time.

Match footage from DAZN shows an English player speaking to the referee and then approaching his coaching staff about the incident.

Free Palestine Tour

6. Macklemore brought Hozier, Kneecap and Beoga to Dublin’s 3Arena for the opening night of his Free Palestine concert series on Monday. Kneecap thanked Ed Sheeran for helping to make it happen.

The Belfast trio’s pointed thank-you was one of the lighter moments in an evening of fundraising, political appeals and a line-up that felt closer to a festival than a conventional headline gig.

Fatal collision

7. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 60s died after being struck by a car in Liffey Valley in West Dublin this afternoon.

Emergency services arrived at the scene on Fonthill Road after being alerted to the collision shortly before 5.30pm.

The female pedestrian involved in the collision was pronounced dead at the scene. The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Ballon d’Or

8. Harry Kane has become the first English winner of the Ballon d’Or in 25 years after being honoured at London Palladium on Monday night.

Michael Owen was the last player from England to receive the prestigious individual accolade in 2001, but Kane’s incredible 73-goal haul last season for club and country earned him the award from French magazine France Football.

Witness appeal

9. The local community is in “shock” after a Romanian woman who has been named as 48-year-old Loredana Morosanu was found dead at a Finglas residence this morning.

Gardaí responded to an incident report at Melville Terrace this morning shortly after 4.30 am, where they discovered the woman’s body.

Her body has been removed from the scene, which is preserved for further technical examination to take place.