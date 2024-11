GOOD MORNING.

Leaders’ debate gives no clarity

1. While there had been talk that last night’s televised leaders’ debate could be the make-or-break moment in this election, it’s difficult to see how it could move the dial for any voter.

The Journal‘s Political Editor Christina Finn wraps the major moments of last night’s debate. Did the gloves come off between any of the party leaders as the clock runs down on this election? Not really.

The Disappeared

2. Investigators are examining if remains found in a grave in County Monaghan are those of Joe Lynskey, one of the Disappeared, murdered by the IRA during The Troubles.

Lynskey was a former Cistercian monk from the Beechmount area of west Belfast. He went missing during the summer of 1972 and his remains have never been recovered.

Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal

3. A ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah came into effect overnight after a US-brokered agreement was approved by both sides yesterday, ending nearly 14 months of fighting.

The conflict began between the Israeli Defence Forces and the militant group in Lebanon after Hezbollah began rocket strikes on positions in Israel over the country’s actions in Gaza.

FactCheck: The Debate

4. The Journal‘s FactCheck editor Stephen McDermott verified the claims about housing, inflation and manifesto pledges by the three leading party chiefs last night.

There were 90 minutes of claims and counter-claims by Fine Gael’s Simon Harris, Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin and Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald, which we monitored throughout proceedings. Read the latest to see the ones that stood out.

Wake up, Ireland

5. Writing in our Voices section this morning, Aidan Regan, a professor of political economy at University College Dublin, says it’s time for Ireland to realise the political and financial threat that a new Donald Trump presidency poses to the Emerald Isle.

The primary economic goal of the Trump administration is to prioritise American interests, Regan writes, adding: This means Ireland is in serious trouble.

Former minister Gemma Hussey dies

6. Former Fine Gael minister Gemma Hussey died aged 86, her family announced yesterday, following a short illness in Gascoigne House Nursing Home in Rathmines.

The native of Bray, Co Wicklow, entered politics in 1977 initially as an Independent senator.

She joined Fine Gael three years later and served in various roles while in government, including Minister for Labour, Minister for Social Welfare, Minister for Education, and Government Leader in the Seanad.

Australian policeman guilty of manslaughter

7. An Australian police officer has been found guilty of the manslaughter of a 95-year-old woman, who died from injuries sustained when he tasered her during a nursing home confrontation.

Senior constable Kristian White tasered Clare Nowland, who displayed symptoms of dementia, as she slowly roamed the halls with a steak knife. White pleaded not guilty, arguing that he had taken legitimate steps to resolve a possible threat.

Limerick hit and run

8. A man in his 50s died yesterday after he was struck in a hit-and-run in Limerick city yesterday afternoon, gardaí have said. The deceased was a pedestrian, and the car involved in the collision failed to remain at the scene.

The car has since been recovered and a man in his 30s has been arrested in relation to the incident.