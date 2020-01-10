The 9 at 9: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NEW DEAL: Hope is growing that the Stormont Assembly can be restored in coming weeks after the Irish and UK Governments published a deal to restore power-sharing in the North last night.

2. #NO DEAL: Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin will meet again next week, after talks between the two party leaders last night ended without an agreement on when a general election should take place.

3. #ONLINE SAFETY: Internet companies who fail to comply with new online safety laws could be blocked in Ireland in future, according to draft legislation set to be published by the Government today.

4. #PLANE CRASH: US officials believe it is “highly likely” that an Iranian anti-aircraft missile accidentally brought down a Ukrainian passenger jet earlier this week.

5. #HEALTH AND SAFETY: Deaths in Ireland’s construction sector rose by 140% last year, according to provisional statistics from the Health and Safety Authority.

6. #SOLEIMANI: US president Donald Trump has said that he served up “American justice” by ordering a drone strike to kill Iranian general Qassem Soleimani last week.

7. #AIR CORPS: An internal Department of Defence briefing warned of potential restrictions on emergency helicopter services because the Air Corps was not in position to provide the service for four days each month.

8. #RIP: The funeral of broadcaster Larry Gogan is set to take place in Dublin today, following his death earlier this week at the age of 81.

9. #STATUS YELLOW: Met Éireann has issued a wind warning for four western counties from 3pm today.

