The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, ;TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BORDER WALL Donald Trump plans to declare a national emergency in the US, which will allow him to divert funds to build a controversial wall along the border with Mexico.

2. #BREXIT Theresa May suffered another humiliating Brexit defeat at the hands of her own eurosceptic MPs last night, with just weeks to go until Britain leaves the EU.

3. #ADDICTED More than 9 in every 10 people treated for gambling addiction by the HSE in the past four years were men, new statistics have shown.

4. #PAC The Public Accounts Committee has raised concerns that payments made to private security firms may have been related to the surveillance of prison staff.

5. #KILDARE Gardaí raided the offices of the Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board yesterday, which followed the publication of a government audit on its financial statements.

6. #ME TOO A lawyer alleged victims of R. Kelly claims to have given Chicago prosecutors new video evidence of the R&B star having sex with an underage girl.

7. #HIGH COURT A former trainee priest has launched court proceedings against Independent News and Media, over an article which claimed two unnamed seminarians were sent home from the Pontifical Irish College in Rome last year.

8. #WEATHER It will be a mostly clear and sunny day across the country, with some rain and drizzle spreading across the country this evening. Highest temperatures will be between 11 and 15 degrees Celsius.