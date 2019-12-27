This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Friday

Here’s what you need to know as you start your day.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 27 Dec 2019, 8:44 AM
Image: Shutterstock/bitt24
EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CRASH: Eight people have been hospitalised following a two-car collision in Co Galway. 

2. #PASSPORTS: Over 900,000 Irish passports were issued in 2019, which represents a new record and a 7% increase on 2018.

3. #TYPHOON: The death toll from Typhoon Phanfone’s battering of the Philippines on Christmas Day has risen to 28.

4. #PSNI: PSNI chief Simon Byrne has defended the use of machine-gun-armed officers in a photo he used to send a Christmas Day message.

5. #GIFTS: Irish flags, vodka and a Che Guevara stamp were among the gifts given and received by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Simon Coveney this year.

6. #BORDER POLL: Having a border poll on a United Ireland now isn’t a good idea because it “would be defeated” and that would be “decisive”, according to Varadkar.

7. #LIFE EXPECTANCY: Irish people are living longer and are healthier than they were at the end of the Celtic Tiger.

8. #CYBER ATTACK: A new plan to crackdown on cyber-crime, hacking and cyber-espionage has been published in a bid to protect the State.

9. #DRINKAWARE: Health Minister Simon Harris has written to Irish media outlets asking them not to use Drinkaware information. 

