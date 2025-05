GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Search for ‘Housing Tsar’ continues

1. NAMA Chief Brendan McDonagh has withdrawn his name from consideration for the role as the new housing tsar.

The position faces continued opposition, with Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald claiming that the government are unable to justify the “ill-defined” role.

Shannon airport arrests

2. Three people, understood to be protestors from a group called Palestine Action Éire, have been arrested after a van they were driving crashed through the perimeter fence at Shannon Airport yesterday evening

Trans healthcare

3. Transgender people who move to Ireland from other countries are being told by the National Gender Service (NGS) they must join the waitlist and go through their assessment process before accessing healthcare in Ireland

Reform wins UK by-election

4. Nigel Farage’s Reform UK has secured victory by six votes over Labour in Runcorn and Helsby as Keir Starmer failed his first by-election test as Prime Minister

Fatal Roscommon crash

5. A pedestrian in her 80s has died after being struck by a truck in Co Roscommon

Ankle monitors

6. Ankle monitors could soon be used an alternative to keeping people accused of crimes in prison while they await their trial to provide “respite” for Ireland’s overcrowded prisons, according to the Director General of the Irish Prison Service

China-US trade talks

7. China has said that it is evaluating a US offer for negotiations on tariffs, but insisted Washington must be ready to scrap levies that have roiled global markets and supply chains before talks can begin.

Hosepipe ban in three counties

8. A hosepipe ban is in place across parts of Donegal, Meath and Westmeath due to a “sharp drop in water levels”

Russell Brand to appear in court

9. The criminal case against comedian and actor Russell Brand is set to be heard in court after he was charged with sexual offences, including rape