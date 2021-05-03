#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 3 May 2021
The 9 at 9: Bank Holiday Monday

Here’s your round-up of the news on this wet and windy morning.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 3 May 2021, 8:51 AM
1 hour ago 6,198 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5427088
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #OPEN LETTER: The Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan wrote an open letter to fully vaccinated people, advising them to make the most of socialising outdoors. He also said they can trust in the protection offered by the Covid-19 vaccines.

2. #INVESTIGATION: Our colleagues at Noteworthy found that Irish companies are getting better at voluntarily declaring their emissions, but several State bodies are still holding data from the public.

3. #CENTENARY: Northern Ireland is today marking 100 years since its creation. The BBC spoke to NI Secretary Brandon Lewis, president Michael D Higgins and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood about the date.

4. #BUCKETING DOWN: Today’s Bank Holiday is set to stay mostly wet and windy with a Status Yellow weather warning in place for 11 counties. Met Éireann said it is “unseasonably wet and windy”.  

5. #HOMELESSNESS: 134 people have so far been located by an app that allows people to alert homeless services to the exact whereabouts of rough sleepers in Dublin. The app was launched four months ago. 

6. #ELECTION: In India, the country’s prime minister Narendra Modi suffered a resounding defeat in a key state election, indicating his Hindu nationalist party’s political strength may be slipping. India is battling an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases 

7. #LIMERICK: Gardaí are looking for the driver of a car that failed to stop for gardaí before colliding with a Garda vehicle in Co Limerick. 

8. #MYANMAR: Thousands of protesters marched in Myanmar yesterday, calling for a “spring revolution” with the country in its fourth month under a military regime.

9. #NI: A 17-year-old boy was charged in connection with an assault on police officers in Northern Ireland last Friday. 

Orla Dwyer
