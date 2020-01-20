The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BACK AT IT: General election campaigning resumes today, as parties prepare to announce their manifestos and detailed spending plans this week.

2. #DAVOS: Almost 3,000 people from more than 100 countries will arrive in Switzerland today to attend the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting at Davos.

3. #CUT DOWN TO SIZE: Local authorities are not keeping records of the number of trees they cut down each year, leading to concerns that official figures may be much higher than estimated, a two-part investigation by Noteworthy has found.

4. #COLM BURKE: Gardaí are investigating after damage was done to the Cork constituency office of a Fine Gael general election candidate yesterday.

5. #MEGXIT: Prince Harry has expressed “great sadness” that he and Meghan Markle have been stripped of their titles as part of a separation from the royal family.

6. #CORONAVIRUS: More than 100 new cases of a virus which is being likened to SARS have been confirmed in China, while the disease has also reached a fourth country.

7. #LONDON: Met Police are investigating after three people were fatally killed in a stabbing incident in London.

8. #INVESTIGATION: The Irish Independent reports that gardaí are monitoring Irish airports as they continue to search for the chief suspect in the murder of Drogheda teenager Keane Mulready-Woods.

