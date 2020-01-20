This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 20 Jan 2020, 7:59 AM
Image: Shutterstock/VasiliyBudarin
Image: Shutterstock/VasiliyBudarin

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BACK AT IT: General election campaigning resumes today, as parties prepare to announce their manifestos and detailed spending plans this week.

2. #DAVOS: Almost 3,000 people from more than 100 countries will arrive in Switzerland today to attend the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting at Davos.

3. #CUT DOWN TO SIZE: Local authorities are not keeping records of the number of trees they cut down each year, leading to concerns that official figures may be much higher than estimated, a two-part investigation by Noteworthy has found. 

4. #COLM BURKE: Gardaí are investigating after damage was done to the Cork constituency office of a Fine Gael general election candidate yesterday.

5. #MEGXIT: Prince Harry has expressed “great sadness” that he and Meghan Markle have been stripped of their titles as part of a separation from the royal family.

6. #CORONAVIRUS: More than 100 new cases of a virus which is being likened to SARS have been confirmed in China, while the disease has also reached a fourth country.

7. #LONDON: Met Police are investigating after three people were fatally killed in a stabbing incident in London.

8. #INVESTIGATION: The Irish Independent reports that gardaí are monitoring Irish airports as they continue to search for the chief suspect in the murder of Drogheda teenager Keane Mulready-Woods.

