The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CHEMSEX: The number of reported overdoses from GHB (also known as G), a drug commonly used during chemsex, has increased by 75% in Ireland.

2. #OUT OF BUSINESS: Hundreds of thousands of people have been left stranded after UK travel agent Thomas Cook has gone bankrupt.

3. #STATESIDE: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is to launch a diplomatic base in Los Angeles this week as part of a week-long trip to the United States.

4. #BREXIT: The chair of the Brexit Party has told TheJournal.ie that the Taoiseach “hijacked” the backstop issue and that Irish border trade is “irrelevant”.

5. #UNSETTLED: Spot flooding affected parts of the country last night with heavy rainfall forecast throughout the week.

6. #REDUCED TIMETABLES: New rules have been proposed to limit teaching “difficult” children for fewer hours.

7. #THE TROUBLES: The fifth search for Columba McVeigh – one of the Disappeared who was killed during the Troubles – has been called off.

8. #THE EMMYS: Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Game of Thrones were the big winners at this year’s Emmy Awards.