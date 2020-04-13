This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 13 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Easter Monday

Here’s the main stories as you begin you bank holiday.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 13 Apr 2020, 9:11 AM
15 minutes ago 1,995 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5073323
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NEW CASES: There were 14 new deaths related to Covid-19 reported in Ireland yesterday and a further 727 cases were confirmed.

2. #EASING OFF: Some factory and construction workers in Spain were set to return to work on Monday, with police to hand out face masks at metro and train stations.

3. #LIFE IN LOCKDOWN: Younger people have reported speaking to more people face-to-face than older people since Covid-19 restrictions came in, according to a survey by DCU

4. #EXTREME WEATHER: At least six people were killed when tornadoes ripped through Mississippi yesterday, prompting the southern US state to declare an emergency.

5. #UK: A review of UK lockdown measures will take place later this week after the hospital coronavirus death toll rose above 10,000.

6. #FARM SAFETY: The Health and Safety Authority has said it is concerned there could be a spike in child fatalities on Irish farms this year. (RTÉ News

7. #COVID-19: China reported 108 new virus cases, 98 of which were imported from overseas, its highest figure since early March.

8. #TRANSMISSION: The UN’s biodiversity chief has called for a global ban on wildlife markets to prevent the outbreak of future pandemics. (BBC News

9. #THE LONE TENOR: An Easter concern by Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli from an empty Milan cathedral is currently number one on Youtube’s trending list.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie