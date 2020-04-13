The 9 at 9: Easter Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #NEW CASES: There were 14 new deaths related to Covid-19 reported in Ireland yesterday and a further 727 cases were confirmed.
2. #EASING OFF: Some factory and construction workers in Spain were set to return to work on Monday, with police to hand out face masks at metro and train stations.
3. #LIFE IN LOCKDOWN: Younger people have reported speaking to more people face-to-face than older people since Covid-19 restrictions came in, according to a survey by DCU.
4. #EXTREME WEATHER: At least six people were killed when tornadoes ripped through Mississippi yesterday, prompting the southern US state to declare an emergency.
5. #UK: A review of UK lockdown measures will take place later this week after the hospital coronavirus death toll rose above 10,000.
6. #FARM SAFETY: The Health and Safety Authority has said it is concerned there could be a spike in child fatalities on Irish farms this year. (RTÉ News)
7. #COVID-19: China reported 108 new virus cases, 98 of which were imported from overseas, its highest figure since early March.
8. #TRANSMISSION: The UN’s biodiversity chief has called for a global ban on wildlife markets to prevent the outbreak of future pandemics. (BBC News)
9. #THE LONE TENOR: An Easter concern by Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli from an empty Milan cathedral is currently number one on Youtube’s trending list.
