The 8 at 8: Monday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Tallaght deaths

1. A man remains in custody this morning after being arrested in connection with the deaths of three siblings in Tallaght, Dublin 24 yesterday.

At approximately 12.30am yesterday, gardaí were informed of a violent incident occurring at a domestic residence in the Rossfield Estate.

Gardaí yesterday confirmed the identities of the victims as Lisa Cash (18 years), Christy and Chelsea Cawley (both 8 years).

Canada stabbings

2. At least 10 people have died and 15 others wounded following a stabbing spree in an Indigenous community and a nearby town in Canada’s Saskatchewan province.

Police have launched a manhunt for two suspects in one of the nation’s deadliest incidents of mass violence.

New British Prime Minister

3. The new leader of the UK’s Conservative party will be announced today but they will have to wait until tomorrow to be confirmed as the country’s new prime minister.

The six-weeks-long voting period for Conservative members to elect their new leader ended on Friday evening with the winner of that process, Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak, set to be revealed at lunchtime today.

Jack de Bromhead

4. The family of Jack de Bromhead have spoken of their grief at the tragic death of their “extraordinary and beautiful” son in a pony racing accident on Saturday.

The 13-year-old, whose father is Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National-winning trainer Henry de Bromhead, was riding at the Glenbeigh Festival when his mount fell in the fifth race.

Advertisement

It read: “On September 3rd we said goodbye to our extraordinary, beautiful 13-year-old son, Jack.

“A one-of-a-kind child who touched all our lives in the best way possible – he will be forever present in our lives. Always cherished, always loved, frozen in time with a beautiful young soul. He was an amazing son who told us he loved us every day – an over-brimming heart of loyalty, empathy, patience, pluck, courage and how he made us laugh.”

Trump’s Pennsylvania rally

5. Donald Trump has called Joe Biden an “enemy of the state” yesterday as he hit back at the US president’s assertion that Trump’s supporters are undermining American democracy.

Making his first public appearance since the 8 August raid, Trump told a rally in Pennsylvania that the search was a “travesty of justice” and warned it would produce “a backlash the likes of which nobody has ever seen.”

Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder

6. A man in the UK has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in connection with the killing of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

A 41-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and is also in custody.

Olivia died after she was shot in her home when a gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into the property at about 10pm in Dovecot, Liverpool, on 22 August.

Plane crash

7. A private jet carrying four people that was due to land in Germany but which continued to fly across Europe as air traffic controllers tried unsuccessfully to make contact has crashed off Latvia, authorities said.

The jet “was flying between Spain and Cologne but when it changed course, air traffic controllers were not able to make contact”, the Latvian civil aviation agency said in a statement.

The plane, a Cessna 551, flew over Swedish airspace in the Baltic Sea before crashing into the sea off Ventspils just before 8pm (6pm Irish time).

Sinn Féin support

8. Sinn Féin has held its position as the most popular party in the country as all government parties lose support, according to a poll released yesterday by the Sunday Independent.

The opposition party is up 1% to 36%, with Fine Gael falling by a percentage point to 21%.

Fianna Fáil is also down 1% to 16%, while coalition partner the Green Party fell from 4% to just 2%.