Sunday 21 March 2021
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 21 Mar 2021, 8:50 AM
Image: Shutterstock/jreika
Image: Shutterstock/jreika

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ARRESTED 11 people were arrested during an anti-lockdown protest in Dublin city yesterday afternoon. 

2. #FLOODING New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, has issued more evacuation orders following the worst flooding in decades.

3. #TERMINATIONS There is concern about how the State’s abortion legislation is working in practice three years on, with reports from some pregnant women of having to travel for terminations despite being told their baby is unlikely to live long after birth.

4. #FIGURES Public health officials confirmed nine deaths and 535 new cases in Ireland yesterday evening. 

5. #MISSING Gardaí are asking for the public’s assistance in tracing a teenager who has been missing since St Patrick’s Day.

6. #VACCINES The European Commission has threatened AstraZeneca with an export ban over supply problems.

7. #ROLLOUT Nearly 2.8 million people in England received a Covid-19 vaccine in the last week, with more than 600,000 doses administered on Friday.

8. #COURTS A father-of-one has been charged over a €190,000 invoice redirect fraud targeting firms from Hong Kong, Finland and the United States.

9. #MYANMAR Police officers who defied the Myanmar army’s orders to shoot opponents of the coup and escaped to India have urged the Indian government to provide political asylum on humanitarian grounds.

