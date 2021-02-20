#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 20 February 2021
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 20 Feb 2021, 8:50 AM
25 minutes ago 1,556 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5360500
Image: Shutterstock/Nitr
Image: Shutterstock/Nitr

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BRAZILIAN VARIANT Three cases of the new Covid-19 variant (P1), first identified in Brazil, were discovered in Ireland yesterday evening.

2. #RICHARD O’HALLORAN The Chinese ambassador to Ireland has said that authorities are working to find a solution “as soon as possible”, in the case of Richard O’Halloran, the Dublin businessman who is barred from leaving China.

3. #DR EMER HOLOHAN The wife of the CMO, Dr Emer Holohan, has died following a long illness.

4. #ULSTER BANK The Central Bank has said that it will ensure that Ulster Bank customers will be treated fairly, as the bank moves to pull out of Ireland.

5. #RESTRICTIONS The Taoiseach, in an interview with TheJournal.ie, has said that the impact of opening schools will be closely monitored by the government.

6.#PARIS AGREEMENT The US has officially returned to the Paris Climate Agreement, with President Joe Biden saying nations cannot sideline the climate crisis anymore.

7. #VACCINE DELIVERY The first Covid-19 vaccines have been delivered to islands off the west and northwest coast.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #NASA ROVER Perseverence, NASA’s newest rover on Mars, has begun to send back the first colour images of the red planet.

9. #KIM & KANYE Kim Kardashian has officially filed for divorce from Kanye West after seven years of marriage, according to reports from US media.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie