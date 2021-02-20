The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BRAZILIAN VARIANT Three cases of the new Covid-19 variant (P1), first identified in Brazil, were discovered in Ireland yesterday evening.

2. #RICHARD O’HALLORAN The Chinese ambassador to Ireland has said that authorities are working to find a solution “as soon as possible”, in the case of Richard O’Halloran, the Dublin businessman who is barred from leaving China.

3. #DR EMER HOLOHAN The wife of the CMO, Dr Emer Holohan, has died following a long illness.

4. #ULSTER BANK The Central Bank has said that it will ensure that Ulster Bank customers will be treated fairly, as the bank moves to pull out of Ireland.

5. #RESTRICTIONS The Taoiseach, in an interview with TheJournal.ie, has said that the impact of opening schools will be closely monitored by the government.

6.#PARIS AGREEMENT The US has officially returned to the Paris Climate Agreement, with President Joe Biden saying nations cannot sideline the climate crisis anymore.

7. #VACCINE DELIVERY The first Covid-19 vaccines have been delivered to islands off the west and northwest coast.

8. #NASA ROVER Perseverence, NASA’s newest rover on Mars, has begun to send back the first colour images of the red planet.

9. #KIM & KANYE Kim Kardashian has officially filed for divorce from Kanye West after seven years of marriage, according to reports from US media.