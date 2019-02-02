The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BIG FREEZE: Met Éireann has updated its status yellow snow-ice warning, applying it for the entire country until noon tomorrow.

2. #NURSES STRIKE: Nurses are set to meet today to discuss the possibility of holding strikes on further dates other than the ones already announced.

3. #EMERGENCY: Serious concerns have been raised over the new garda communications centre in the western division which is due to start working this month.

4. #ABORTION: Appointees to a new board aimed at cracking down on rogue crisis pregnancy agencies are set to be named in the coming weeks.

5. #LEGAL AID: The legal aid board is to remove the automatic provision of funding for a barrister in personal insolvency cases.

6. #PIGGY BANK: The bill which will allow for the setting up of the much talked about Rainy Day Fund won’t be used for a Brexit fallout.

7. #CHEROKEE NATION: White House hopeful Elizabeth Warren has apologised to a Native American tribe for DNA test she took in support of her claim to heritage.

8. #CLERICAL ABUSE: Campaigner and abuse survivor Marie Collins has called on the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy to child abuse.

9. #SPRING CLASSIC: Ireland will face England at the Aviva Stadium today to begin its defence of rugby’s Six Nations Championship.