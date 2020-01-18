The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SHOOTING: Two men have been hospitalised following an overnight shooting outside a pub in Co Clare.

2. #CLICK: More customers have expressed their anger at being left out-of-pocket and without Christmas presents after ordering phones on website Click.ie.

3. #GARDAÍ: The Association of Garda Sergeant and Inspectors has said it cannot remain silent following the “shocking levels of violence” that has beset Irish society in recent days.

4. #HUMAN REMAINS: A DNA test as confirmed that the human remains found in Dublin 3 on Wednesday morning are that of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods.

5. #LUAS: A man was assaulted while walking home from the Luas on Sunday evening as gardaí attempt to quell multiple acts of anti-social behaviour in the Dublin 8 area.

6. #MUMPS: The HSE has students at colleges and universities to ensure they are fully vaccinated against mumps.

7. #VIRUS: The number of people infected by the mysterious virus emerging in China is much greater than official figures suggest, scientists have told the BBC.

8. #TIKTOK: Video sharing app TikTok is to create 10 jobs in Dublin by the end of the year, RTÉ has reported.

9. #BREXIT: The clock counting down to the moment Britain leaves the EU on 31 January will be projected onto Downing Street under UK government plans to mark the occasion.