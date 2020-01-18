This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 18 Jan 2020, 8:45 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Lisovskaya Natalia
Image: Shutterstock/Lisovskaya Natalia

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SHOOTING: Two men have been hospitalised following an overnight shooting outside a pub in Co Clare. 

2. #CLICK: More customers have expressed their anger at being left out-of-pocket and without Christmas presents after ordering phones on website Click.ie.

3. #GARDAÍ: The Association of Garda Sergeant and Inspectors has said it cannot remain silent following the “shocking levels of violence” that has beset Irish society in recent days. 

4. #HUMAN REMAINS: A DNA test as confirmed that the human remains found in Dublin 3 on Wednesday morning are that of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods.

5. #LUAS: A man was assaulted while walking home from the Luas on Sunday evening as gardaí attempt to quell multiple acts of anti-social behaviour in the Dublin 8 area.

6. #MUMPS: The HSE has students at colleges and universities to ensure they are fully vaccinated against mumps

7. #VIRUS: The number of people infected by the mysterious virus emerging in China is much greater than official figures suggest, scientists have told the BBC

8. #TIKTOK: Video sharing app TikTok is to create 10 jobs in Dublin by the end of the year, RTÉ has reported. 

9. #BREXIT: The clock counting down to the moment Britain leaves the EU on 31 January will be projected onto Downing Street under UK government plans to mark the occasion.

